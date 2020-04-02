Tippecanoe County Prosecutor says courts are working to limit spread of coronavirus

Court hearings right now.

He told news 18 a judge in a county south of indianapolis has tested positive for coronavirus.

He couldn't specify which county, but said that judge and their staff are all in quarantine.

He says they are working to make sure that doesn't happen here.

Most of his staff is working remotely.

A small number of staff are physically in the office and ailable to appear for any emergency court hearings.

Thee 24/7 to law enforcement, which is normal procedure.

"i think it's important for the public to understand that the rule of law still exists and we are still going to perform our duties on the emergency basis" right now, no visitors are allowed inside the tippecanoe county courthouse.

You can call the courthouse or check online to get updates on the status of your hearing.

For the first time, hoosiers are