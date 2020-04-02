Health Month

News now.

>> a lot of us have been taking time to stroll outside, and absorb nature, and see the new life budding around us.

It helps us to remember how precious life is.

April is live month, and here with us is anti-registration drug researcher, and thank you for joining us and looks like you're at work today.

>> i am.

Transplants have not stopped and we're still trying to save some lives in the mi midst of these trying times and craziness.

>> this theme for 2020 is garden of life.

And going back to my analogy, people are reflecting on life a little bit more and holding it more close to their hearts, realizing how very delicate it is, and the world doesn't stop.

The need doesn't stop.

So what would you like people to know during the month of april in terms of why donating organs is vital to healthcare?

>> right, so i think more than ever, we know the value of what it means to really have our health.

And so patients that have kidney failure, for example, are hooked up to dialysis machines around other people.

And they continually need these dialysis runs throughout the week, and it shortens their life every time they have dialysis.

So one of the beauties of transplant, for example, is we can get people off of dialysis, and out of these areas where social distancing is impossible to do, especially in the current era.

So we can actually help people with that in the current era, but in general, donating an organ means saving somebody else's life.

And making that equation is important.

>> what's the need right now?

And let's talk when covid-19 and how that may be complicating matters.

Are you seeing fewer surgeries or as many?

Are people more willing to donate?

>> yes, that's a great question, and we're in the approximate midst of trying to answer all of those questions currently.

Transplant is a gray area, it's an emergent need.

And people die with out transplants.

There's dialysis for kidneys, but nothing like dialysis for liver trans be plant or heart or lung transplant.

But even in dialysis, it puts people at risk to be around other people in dialysis centers, and people can't wait for very long.

So we have tracked down on elective surgeries, but transplant in and of itself is not very elective, and it still needs to be done.

We have the transplant surgeons, part of our national society.

And we have asked for centers to procure locally, taking organs from people locally so we can ship the organs out and keep the cost contamination -- cross-contamination to a minimum.

And we're not taking organs from covid-19 positive donors, and we're trying to test all of our donors to not transmit that way.

We're mitigating the risk, and that's the important thing in order to save lives.

>> how many people are currently on the list to receive an organ, let's just talk nationally first?

>> 140,000 people are waiting for an organ.

>> how many is that in south carolina?

>> we have about 1,000 people on the list in south carolina.

Every 10 minutes, someone else is added to the list.

>> so the need for people to donate, and there are those altruistic donors that are living, and they can donate a kidney but it's also important for people to donate and to put on their drivers licenses that they're willing to be a donor should something happen to them.

So what's the message that you would like to get out to people as to why that's so important?

>> there are only 7,000 donors out there for 140,000 people on the list for organs that they need.

So the disparity between the availability and people in need is so wide.

And it's growing rapidly.

So what we know is that one donor can save eight lives, and that's in passing, and then if you're a living donor and you have someone that you want to donate to, great.

And if you don't have somebody that you want to donate to, you can start a chain and that can go on to infin fee to people getting living donor kidneys, and not only does it save one life, but you touch so many lives along the way, and it's one of the biggest and best gifts that we can give each other and it brings out man's humanity.

>> i have to leave it there, and we ran out of time, but hopefully next time we can talk more about your research and the afternoon i rejection medication that people tend to live their lives o.

But it's so very life saving, but thank you for telling us