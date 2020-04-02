Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mill Valley Hair Stylists Help Stuck-At-Home Clients With DIY Coloring Kits

Mill Valley Hair Stylists Help Stuck-At-Home Clients With DIY Coloring Kits

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:23s - Published < > Embed
Mill Valley Hair Stylists Help Stuck-At-Home Clients With DIY Coloring Kits

Mill Valley Hair Stylists Help Stuck-At-Home Clients With DIY Coloring Kits

The shelter-in-place order shut down barbers and hair salons, which means before long, people will begin looking a little different.

So, some stylists are helping their clients who want to become do-it-yourselfers.

John Ramos reports.

(4-1-2020)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.