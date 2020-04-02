Video Appears To Capture Baby Kicking Inside Giraffe's Belly Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:40s - Published 2 weeks ago Video Appears To Capture Baby Kicking Inside Giraffe's Belly Video shared by the Toronto Zoo on Instagram shows what appears to be a baby giraffe kicking inside it’s mom’s belly. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this