Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Roswell Park set to begin clinical trial on COVID-19 treatment

Roswell Park set to begin clinical trial on COVID-19 treatment

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Roswell Park set to begin clinical trial on COVID-19 treatment

Roswell Park set to begin clinical trial on COVID-19 treatment

Researchers at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center are leading a study that could help patients who have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WKBW

7 Eyewitness News RT @AshleyroweWKBW: It was a pleasure speaking with Dr. Puzanov, the lead doctor in the clinical trial to treat COVID-19 patients. If this… 18 minutes ago

AshleyroweWKBW

Ashley Rowe It was a pleasure speaking with Dr. Puzanov, the lead doctor in the clinical trial to treat COVID-19 patients. If t… https://t.co/mtt53gM5it 3 hours ago

NPazderski

Noreen Pazderski RT @WKBW: Researchers at @RoswellPark are leading a study that could help patients who have been diagnosed with coronavirus. https://t.co/i… 4 hours ago

WKBW

7 Eyewitness News Researchers at @RoswellPark are leading a study that could help patients who have been diagnosed with coronavirus. https://t.co/ikeayCHgdi 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.