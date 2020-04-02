The Macon Bacon's Alex Canty talks upcoming season

One of the players about it c1 3 b13 today ... that's next in sports ... welcome back.

The macon bacon's home-opener against lexington county is on may 29th ... i know there's a lot of uncerntainty surrounding the corona-virus outbreak, but as of right now ...they expect to start the season on time ... the bacon finished the 20-19 season with a 29-21 record ... they finished second in their division behind the savannah bananas and fourth overall in the coastal plain league the bacon made it all the way to the championship game, but lost in a best of 3 to the more-head city marlins the squad is expecting another special year this season, but this time around, they plan on bringing home the hardware here's bacon shortstop and 2nd baseman alex canty on the upcoming season ... :01-:06 you know, we got, a bunch of fans.

Obviously, with the ncaa giving us our eligibility back.

I think it's just going to make the summer way more competitive.

I think the draft is getting pushed back a little bit too, which allows for some studs to come out this summer too and get some more playing time out there.

So we're real excited, man.

It's going to be a good summer, real competitive, so ... alex also says this year's squad definitely has a shot at winning a championship ... :01-:06 <we're in line to have a similar team last year.

If not better.

We're looking forward to it though, man.

I mean the goal is always to win a championship, so hopefully we