shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Philadelphia Weather: Gusty Winds Tomorrow STARTED UP TODAY, BUTOVERWHELMING DEMANDS FORCED THEWEBSITE TO SHUT DOWN, DIRECTINGCONSUMERS TO CHECK BACK TOMORROWOR THE NEXT FEW DAYSAFTER A STREAM OF GLOOMYDAYS IT WAS GREAT TO SEE THESUNSHINE BE PEOPLE EXERCISING,ENJOYING.KATE BILO JOINS US AS WECONTINUE TO PRACTICE SOCIALDISTANCING.KATE, I TOOK KELLY DRIVE INTODAY AND IT WAS YOU BEAUTIFUL.MY KIDS AND I TOOK A LITTLENATURE WALK.WE SAW A LOT OF PEOPLE WALKINGTRAILS BUT EVERYBODY SEEMED TOBE MINDING DOES RULE KEEPING AGOOD SIX PLUS MORE THAN 20 TO 30FEET IN BETWEEN THEMSELVES ANDTHE OTHER FOLKS WALKING, WHICHIS ALWAYS GOOD TO SEE.GREAT TOSEE PEOPLE OUTSIDE ENJOYINGSUNSHINE.LET'S TALK ABOUT MORE SUN, LET'SSTART OFF WITH A LIVE LOOK ONTHE NEIGHBORHOOD NETWORK, NOTMUCH GOING ON RIGHT NOW.IT IS QUIET AND TEMPERATURES AREIN THE UPPER 40'S, KEEP IN MINDWE CAN DIDN'T GET THIS WARM ALLDAY YESTERDAY, TODAY WASCERTAINLY A MILDER DAY.38 DEGREES CURRENTLY IN WEWOULD.THAT'S THE COOL SPOT ON THE MAP.EXCEPT FOR THE POCONOS.MOUNT POCONOS UP THERE AT 33DEGREES.48 IN PHILLY.41 IN ATLANTIC CITY: FIRST DAYOF THE MONTH, LET'S RECAP THEMONTH OF MARCH, 48.9 YOU WHATTHE AVERAGE TEMPERATURE FORMARCH MAKING IT SEVENTH WARMESTMARCH ON RECORD.NO SNOW TALK THREE SNOWLESSMARCHES IN HISTORY.ON RECORD AT LEAST INPHILADELPHIA.WE HAD A TRACE IN ALL BUT THREE,ZERO SNOW THIS YEAR, YEAR 2002,1945, AND 70'S CAME EARLY.ENDING THE WEEK WITH A WINDYTHURSDAY, A BACK DOOR COLD FRONTPASSAGE ON FRIDAY.BRINGING A FEW SHOWERSESPECIALLY TO THE EAST, BUTTEMPERATURES REMAIN PLEASANT INTHE 50'S.THE STORMSCAN 3 SHOWS WHAT WE'REDEALING WITH.YOU CAN SEE THE LINE OF SHOWERSSNEAKING INTO MAINE AND NEWENGLAND AND THAT IS THAT BACKDOOR COLD FRONT WE CALL IT THATBECAUSE FRONTS USUALLY COME INFROM WEST TO EAST WHEN SOMETHINGSLIDES IN FROM EAST TO WEST IT'SKIND OF LIKE IT'S COMING IN THEBACK DOOR SNEAK ATTACK A LITTLEBIT FROM THE NORTH ATLANTIC.STORMSCAN 3 SHOWING CLEAR SKIESACROSS THE REGION, OVERNIGHTINTO TOMORROW MORNING, IT WILLSTAY CLEAR, YOU'LL WAKE UP TOSUNSHINE, BUT BY TOMORROWAFTERNOON, THAT ICON YOU SEETHERE STARTING A AT 1:00 THAT'SWINDS.THEY WILL REALLY PICK UPTOMORROW.TONIGHT'S LOW 36 BY THE TIME YOUWAKE UP.BIT BREEZY BUT WINDS INCREASETOMORROW AFTERNOON, IT'S A NICELOOKING DAY BUT THE WINDS, 20 TO25 MILES AN HOUR, IT WILL BEBLUSTERY AND IT WILL FEEL ABOUTTEN DEGREES COLDER THAN THETHERMOMETER INDICATES.WATCH THE BACK DOOR COLD FRONT,THERE'S TOMORROW EVENING AT8:15, RAIN MOVING THROUGHBOSTON.WE GET CLIPPED BY THE OUTER BANDOF SHOWERS DURING THE DAY FRIDAYBUT BRINGING AN INCREASE INCLOUD COVER, SHOWERS MAINLY EASTOF PHILADELPHIA.THEN WE'LL TRY TO CLEAR IT OUTAND GET MORE SUNSHINE BACK ONSATURDAY.SO I'VE NOT THE TEMPERATURE FORFRIDAY A LITTLE BIT.55 WITH CLOUDS AND A SHOWERCHANCE.SATURDAY THE SUN RETURNS AND AWARMUP.64 SUNDAY AND LOOKS LIKE HEADEDINTO THE 70'S NEXT WEEKMEANWHILE WE MAY BE DODGINGSHOWERS OR A THUNDERSTORM, 71DEGREES SOUNDS PRETTY AMAZING TOME RIGHT NOW.JESSICA.I DON'T KNOW ABOUT YOU, BUT I





