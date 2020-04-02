Woman with presumptive positive case not tested 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:07s - Published Woman with presumptive positive case not tested With Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines changing, the availability for COVID-19 testing also has changed. Initially, only people who visited certain countries and presented specific symptoms were eligible for testing. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Woman with presumptive positive case not tested TESTING FOR COVID-19 ISA SELECTIVE PROCESS --SIMPLY BECAUSE THEREAREN'T ENOUGH TO GOAROUND.TONIGHT -- ONE WOMANSHARES HER ACCOUNT ASAN UNTESTEDPRESUMPTIVE POSITIVEPATIENT.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ARIELROTHFIELD SHARES HERSTORY AND WHY DOCTORSSAY -- THEY HAVE TO MAKETHESE TOUGH DECISIONS.Kelsey Miller/ PresumptivePositivefor COVID-19I've never felt my heart likethat before so I wasconcerneOne week ago- Kelsey Millersat in the Emergency RoomFearing she might test positivefor the novel coronavirusKelsey Miller/ PresumptivePositivefor COVID-19I kept getting worseToday she sits inside herhome- presumptive positiveEven though she was neverable to get testedKelsey Miller/ PresumptivePositivefor COVID-It is here and not everyone isgetting tested for it. There arenumerous cases, like me, thatare getting sent home andsaying go treat yourself athomeAriel Rothfield/ 41 Action NewsWith information aguidelines rapidly evolving-We spoke with Dr. MaLarsen of the St. Luke'sHealth System to learn moreabout the decision-makingprocess on who gets testedDr. Marc Larsen/ St. Luke'sHealthSystemThe criteria of what we areusing to test is typically onwhat your risk factors are forifyou were to develop severediseaseAnd it's changing as moretests become availableToday the hospital is doingin-house testing whimeans doctors are gettingresults fasterSo they're testing moreIncluding people who havesymptoms and work in thehealth care setting, are firstresponders, immune-compromisedAs well as those who haveknown or confirmed exposureto patients with COVID-19Dr. Marc Larsen/ St. Luke'sHealthSystemThose people have potentiallyworse outcomes so to identifythat earlier. So when peopledo come into the hospital andhappen to come back, and beadmitted, we are alreadyprepared and know who thosepeople are so we can isolatethem or start treatment onthem a little sooner then later.Otherwise Dr Larsen says tbest thing to do isself-isolate,since most of the treatment issupportive,Which Kelsey Miller is doingKelsey Miller/ PresumptivePositivefor COVID-19I think the numbers we seefrom the state reports are veryskewed. So if there were testsavailable, and we do knowwhat the numbers are, wewould take it more seriously.Reporting in Jackson County.Ariel Rothfield. 41 Action





You Might Like

Tweets about this KENS 5 If there is any bright side to having COVID-19, one presumptive positive patient says this: she sees how much you c… https://t.co/8Bz5ZzdsrK 23 hours ago KYTX CBS19 If there is any bright side to having COVID-19, one presumptive positive patient says this: She sees how much you c… https://t.co/UvB0r6ZDDK 2 days ago Orb "Take hope in those empty spaces." She’s on day five waiting for her Covid test results. It’s still taking ten day… https://t.co/A1o5uEBISE 2 days ago Paul B. Livengood II RT @KVUE: 'Take hope in those empty spaces.' Woman with presumptive #coronavirus gives thanks to Texans https://t.co/pYJ5YEfKmI 2 days ago KVUE News 'Take hope in those empty spaces.' Woman with presumptive #coronavirus gives thanks to Texans https://t.co/pYJ5YEfKmI 2 days ago Jen 🦻🏻 RT @ConnConnection: Why do I keep sharing my story? 1) because people ask; 2) because I can; 3) because for some reason, people listen to m… 5 days ago Kathy Flaherty Why do I keep sharing my story? 1) because people ask; 2) because I can; 3) because for some reason, people listen… https://t.co/Gqk7EoGjCx 6 days ago Cassandra Day Newington woman with ‘presumptive positive’ COVID-19 shares her story @Run169Towns member https://t.co/csT7UhzSlm via @FOX61News 6 days ago