Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Farmers hurt by coronavirus

Farmers hurt by coronavirus

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Farmers hurt by coronavirus
producing food
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Farmers hurt by coronavirus

Forecast is next.

Farmers work hard every day to produce the food we need.

Their success is dependent on the kindness of mother nature.

This growing season there is a new and unforseen challenge: this pandemic.

Kimt news 3 talked to a preston farmer who grows alfalfa, corn and oats.

The virus is causing volatility in the futures markets, making it difficult to put together a plan for marketing crops after the harvest.

"the cost of production is already in the crop, if the market continues down based on lack of access to international markets, that's a big one if we can't export grain, those types of things that are uncontrolled at this point, that's when we could really see a decline, then all of a sudden we're producing a crop for less than the cost of production."

That's paul schmidt.

He says he does think people will buy more locall?

Produced food since restaurants have closed their din?in




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ToddHultman1

Todd Hultman RT @dtnpf: Nearly 90% of #farmers fear the #coronavirus will hurt their business, slightly more than those who are worried it could affect… 7 hours ago

dtnpf

DTN/The Progressive Farmer Nearly 90% of #farmers fear the #coronavirus will hurt their business, slightly more than those who are worried it… https://t.co/cXfgNv6dDZ 15 hours ago

FloridaCoronav1

Florida Coronavirus RT @CBSMiami: Coronavirus Shopping Scramble Has Hurt South Florida Farmers https://t.co/f0vLiNI0c3 17 hours ago

miami6

miami6 RT : (@CBSMiami)Coronavirus Shopping Scramble Has Hurt South Florida Farmers https://t.co/MgChcFzZtH… https://t.co/0c1xuVyjwz 21 hours ago

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami Coronavirus Shopping Scramble Has Hurt South Florida Farmers https://t.co/f0vLiNI0c3 21 hours ago

navgirl63

Lisa - Be a Helper RT @CBSMiami: In the scramble to stock up for the long haul as the #coronavirus spread, shoppers found shortages but not in the produce dep… 1 day ago

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami In the scramble to stock up for the long haul as the #coronavirus spread, shoppers found shortages but not in the p… https://t.co/0XwUaDo8Pp 1 day ago

jasonpjfan

Jason Calvert RT @CBSMiami: In the shopping scramble to stock up on goods due to the #coronavirus, there wasn't much demand for fresh produce and that's… 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.