Farmers hurt by coronavirus

Forecast is next.

Farmers work hard every day to produce the food we need.

Their success is dependent on the kindness of mother nature.

This growing season there is a new and unforseen challenge: this pandemic.

Kimt news 3 talked to a preston farmer who grows alfalfa, corn and oats.

The virus is causing volatility in the futures markets, making it difficult to put together a plan for marketing crops after the harvest.

"the cost of production is already in the crop, if the market continues down based on lack of access to international markets, that's a big one if we can't export grain, those types of things that are uncontrolled at this point, that's when we could really see a decline, then all of a sudden we're producing a crop for less than the cost of production."

That's paul schmidt.

He says he does think people will buy more locall?

Produced food since restaurants have closed their din?in