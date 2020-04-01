Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Financial Focus: April 1, 2020

Financial Focus: April 1, 2020

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
Financial Focus: April 1, 2020

Financial Focus: April 1, 2020

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.

Former Nevada Gov.

Sandoval is stepping down from his role at MGM Resorts International to become the new president of the University of Nevada Reno.

According to a new survey by Firm Performance Research 44% of respondents said they will go to fewer events after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Financial Focus is sponsored by Clark County Credit Union.

Watch it weekdays on 13 Action News.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Financial Focus: April 1, 2020

-9-HUNDRED- 74- THE NASDAQ ISDOWN...-3-HUNDRED- 40- THES-P-5-HUNDRED DOWN....-1- HUNDRED-14-AND... IN GAMING...BOYD IS DOWN....NEARLY -10- PERCENT.CAESARS IS DOWN.....ABOUT -2- PERCENT.M-G-M IS DOWN....A QUARTER OF A PERCENT.LAS VEGAS SANDS IS DOWN...-5- PERCENT.WYNN RESORTS IS DOWN...-10- PERCENT.AND...RED ROCK RESORTS IS DOWN....-8- AND A HALF PERCENT.M-G-M RESORTS' PRESIDENT OFGLOBAL GAMING DEVELOPMENT.....IS LEAVING THE COMPANY.FORMER NEVADA GOVERNOR.....BRIAN SANDOVAL CURRENTLYHOLDS....THAT POSITION.HE PLANS TO LEAVE THECOMPANY.... AND...BECOME PRESIDENT....OF THE UNIVERSITY OF NEVADARENO.LAS VEGAS IS THE PLACE FORCONCERTS AND BIG EVENTS...BUT...THE CORONAVIRUS HAS PUT APAUSE.....ON THAT PART OF OUR ECONOMY.AND... EXPERTS SAY....IT WILL TAKE A WHILE.....TO GET THOSE AUDIENCES TORETURN....TO EVENTS.-44- PERCENT OF THOSESURVEYED......BY "FIRM PERFORMANCE RESEARCH"SAY....THEY WOULD GO TO....FEWER EVENTS.AND....NEARLY HALF OF THEM SAY......GOING TO A "BIG PUBLICEVENT....WILL SCARE THEM....FOR A LONG TIME." .TONIGHT'S FINANCIAL FOCUS ISBROUGHT TO YOU BY...."THE CLARK COUNTY CREDITUNION"..NEXT....




You Might Like


Tweets about this

iiitdic

IIITD Innovation & Incubation Center RT @FICCI_CTech: Join us for a webinar on "Business/Financial Advisory in Economic Crisis for Startups/SMEs" on 5th April 2020 between 4 pm… 9 hours ago

YSocialWork

YSocialWork, Inc. RT @GCSocialWork: April, when we honor National #ChildAbusePreventionMonth, #SexualAssaultAwareness month, National #AutismAwarenessMonth &… 12 hours ago

GCSocialWork

GCSW April, when we honor National #ChildAbusePreventionMonth, #SexualAssaultAwareness month, National… https://t.co/Ys0OdQxlK2 12 hours ago

AgingSC

S.C. Department on Aging RT @AARPSC: If you missed Friday's tele-town hall featuring @henrymcmaster, reps from @scdhec and @AgingSC as well as Dr. Timothy Lyons, yo… 12 hours ago

MyFinZen

My Financial Zen Invest an hour of your time and get a financial roadmap to help you focus on what matters most to you. 50% off exte… https://t.co/Uh7VH47QxM 14 hours ago

YourCarolinaCPA

Hope April is financial literacy month. Empowering you to make better financial decisions. To focus on establishing and… https://t.co/dodFD8maTW 18 hours ago

shayshinecastle

Shay Castle Reminder: Council has an April 28 study session planned to look at the budget. It was supposed to be a long-term fi… https://t.co/vIHWnCZGJK 1 day ago

ZYenResearch

Z/Yen Research Global Financial Centres of the World: Focus On London. Join us via webinar at 12 noon tomottor, April 1: https://t.co/2bJpqdZHzz 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.