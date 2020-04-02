Global  

Voters Say Problems With Mail Meant Their Primary Ballots Weren't Counted

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 03:00s - Published
There was frustration and fallout from some Chicago voters after finding out their mail-in ballots were rejected – when they thought they had done everything right.

CBS 2 Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

