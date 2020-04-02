Voters Say Problems With Mail Meant Their Primary Ballots Weren't Counted Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 03:00s - Published 1 week ago Voters Say Problems With Mail Meant Their Primary Ballots Weren't Counted There was frustration and fallout from some Chicago voters after finding out their mail-in ballots were rejected – when they thought they had done everything right. CBS 2 Investigator Dana Kozlov reports. 0

