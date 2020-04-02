Global  

Jazz Pianist Ellis Marsalis Dies From Coronavirus Complications

Jazz Pianist Ellis Marsalis Dies From Coronavirus Complications
Ellis Marsalis, the jazz pianist and patriarch of a musical family, has died.
