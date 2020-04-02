Parent Security #parents | #teensvaping | Can smoking and vaping make Coronavirus worse? Doctors say new evidence suggests it does… https://t.co/SgPbMjtNNa 32 minutes ago

Gregory D. Evans #parents | #teensvaping | Can smoking and vaping make Coronavirus worse? Doctors say new evidence suggests it does… https://t.co/FwtSD6esv9 32 minutes ago

Madera Co. Sheriff RT @MaderaDPH: If there was ever a reason to quit smoking and vaping, here's another one! #Vaping #COVID19 #EscapeTheVape https://t.co/R4t… 7 hours ago

🌊Misses C🌊 Does Smoking and Vaping Make Coronavirus Worse? https://t.co/cmdHlCxFkq 8 hours ago

MaderaCountyPublicHealth If there was ever a reason to quit smoking and vaping, here's another one! #Vaping #COVID19 #EscapeTheVape https://t.co/R4twN03Rbp 8 hours ago

June M Does Smoking and Vaping Make Coronavirus Worse? https://t.co/uO4Hh0m6zy "Yes," says @jeffreylinder Chief, Division… https://t.co/3kwtQXhvvZ 12 hours ago