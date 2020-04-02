Global  

Warm weather ending as colder air is moving in

This storm system will impact Colorado tonight and Thursday with snow in the mountains and drizzle and light snow in Denver.

Temperatures will be colder with 30s for Denver and the eastern plains and in the mountains.

The mountains can expect 3 to 6 inches of snow tonight through Thursday night.

MAKE SURE THE TRASH CANS ARESECURED.




