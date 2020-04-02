Coronavirus: Southland Teachers Prepare For Long-Term Distance Learning As Closures Continue now < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:31s - Published Coronavirus: Southland Teachers Prepare For Long-Term Distance Learning As Closures Continue California Gov. Gavin Newsom confirmed Wednesday that public schools would not reopen this academic year amid a coronavirus pandemic which saw a statewide spike in ICU patient numbers. 0

