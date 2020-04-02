Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jump in India's COVID-19 cases, 1965 infected, 50 deaths reported | Oneindia News

Jump in India's COVID-19 cases, 1965 infected, 50 deaths reported | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:01s - Published < > Embed
Jump in India's COVID-19 cases, 1965 infected, 50 deaths reported | Oneindia News

Jump in India's COVID-19 cases, 1965 infected, 50 deaths reported | Oneindia News

India inches towards 2,000 COVID-19 cases, 50 deaths so far; Massive search operation for Tablighi members and their first contacts; State CMs meet PM Modi to discuss-COVID 19 relief; Milder COVID-19 cases may be treated at their homes and more news #Lockdown21

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GreenIndia20

GreenIndia RT @scroll_in: Covid-19: India now has 1,834 cases after biggest single-day jump; global count nears a million Follow #LIVE updates: http… 1 hour ago

jayeshsurisetti

Jayesh Surisetti India - Total cases: much lesser than global average People: let's gather 2000 people, because COVID-19 exempts rel… https://t.co/BwDUkxjmA3 2 hours ago

singhthakurvije

Dr Vijendra Singh RT @scroll_in: The global toll due to #Covid19 has gone past 50,000. As many as 50,230 people have died due to the pandemic, and 9,81,221 p… 2 hours ago

Mahna5G

True British Indian RT @nanmob: The lockdown is on to protect but the efforts of #TablighiJamat to create a chain reaction of the #COVIDー19 in India is so Clea… 3 hours ago

ssharma68

Lt. Cmdr S K Sharma India coronavirus COVID-19 cases jump to 2069; MHA acts tough against Tablighi Jamaat for violating lockdown, visa… https://t.co/Yp8fxsPbC7 3 hours ago

nanmob

Nandini The lockdown is on to protect but the efforts of #TablighiJamat to create a chain reaction of the #COVIDー19 in Indi… https://t.co/r0eDkzgfoU 4 hours ago

Sage_Kashmiri

KashmiriByBirth @WorldBank @WorldBankSAsia This is how it is being used https://t.co/JCJ7PVDlEn 6 hours ago

ManpreetFuels

Manpreet Singh RT @scroll_in: Police personnel were attacked and at least nine of them were injured in various parts of West Bengal while enforcing the lo… 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.