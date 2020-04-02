Zoom meeting interrupted by 6.5 magnitude earthquake in Idaho

This was the moment the effects of an earthquake in Idaho, USA on March 31 were captured during a business meeting.

Footage shows a routine meeting taking place and the screen starts shaking, subsequently, the person in shot shouts "it's still going!" While a colleague is heard saying "I should let you go." Local reports suggest that this quake was the largest in the state since 1983.

The filmer told Newsflare: "I was in the middle of a Zoom meeting with my colleagues preparing for an upcoming webinar to launch our new online business.

"All of a sudden my studio started shaking.

"I live near Baldy, our ski mountain and at first I thought it was blasting for avalanche control.

"But then I realized the mountain is closed because of the coronavirus!

"It took me a minute to comprehend it was an earthquake!

"The earthquake sounded like a freight train rumbling through my house!

"It was loud and shook the whole foundation.

"This quake seemed to last a long time, It kept going.

"It felt like my studio lights above might fall from the ceiling, so I ran out of my studio to find my son and go find cover, then it subsided."