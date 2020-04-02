Global  

Porsche Brand ambassadors show their spirit of togetherness

Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 02:11s - Published
Being there for one another, being considerate, working together for the common good even if that means putting one's own interests second and keeping one’s distance.

Values like these are needed more than ever during the current coronavirus crisis and the Porsche brand ambassadors have worked together to produce a short film that promotes this message of solidarity.

The number of people infected with the coronavirus continues to rise worldwide.

The aim of the current measures taken by numerous countries is to slow down the spread of the virus.

The fewer people that are infected at the same time, the better severely ill patients can be treated.

In this respect, consideration for the common good is the most important component: keep your distance, observe hygiene rules, stay at home if possible.

At the same time, many volunteers and employees continue to work in grocery stores, hospitals and many other facilities to maintain basic care.

In this short film, sincere thanks to the essential workers all over the world are expressed by Porsche brand ambassadors Maria Sharapova, Mark Webber, Angelique Kerber, Sami Khedira, Julia Görges, Aksel Lund Svindal and Patrick Dempsey, who give tips on how people might make use of their time at home.

