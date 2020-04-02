Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UK boy's hilarious reaction to school day April Fools' prank

UK boy's hilarious reaction to school day April Fools' prank

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
UK boy's hilarious reaction to school day April Fools' prank

UK boy's hilarious reaction to school day April Fools' prank

This is the hilarious moment an 11-year-old boy got pranked by his parents thinking he had to go to school on April Fools' day.

The clip filmed in Glasgow, Scotland shows the moment Liam is walking down the road complaining that he's the only one going to school, "I don't want to go to school, I wanted to get the rest of the week off like Joesph, but no I have to go to school and everybody else gets to stay at home for the rest of the day but I have to go to school!" Liam says in the video.

"And because the car won't start, instead of letting me have the day off you're going to make me walk to school!" He continues to complain before his mum and dad shout that it's an April Fools' joke while laughing.

"That's a great one!" Liam says in a well-mannered way.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.