UK boy's hilarious reaction to school day April Fools' prank

This is the hilarious moment an 11-year-old boy got pranked by his parents thinking he had to go to school on April Fools' day.

The clip filmed in Glasgow, Scotland shows the moment Liam is walking down the road complaining that he's the only one going to school, "I don't want to go to school, I wanted to get the rest of the week off like Joesph, but no I have to go to school and everybody else gets to stay at home for the rest of the day but I have to go to school!" Liam says in the video.

"And because the car won't start, instead of letting me have the day off you're going to make me walk to school!" He continues to complain before his mum and dad shout that it's an April Fools' joke while laughing.

"That's a great one!" Liam says in a well-mannered way.