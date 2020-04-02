Jamia PHD student arrested for alleged conspiracy in Delhi violence | Oneindia News

AS THE COUNTRY BATTLES THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, THE RESIDENTS OF NORTH-EAST DELHI THAT WITNESSED RIOTS IN FEBRUARY ARE STILL COPING WITH THEIR TRAUMA.

IN THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS, A PHD STUDENT OF JAMIA MILLIA ISLAMIA UNIVERSITY HAS BEEN ARRESTED FOR HIS ALLEGED ROLE IN THE MASSIVE VIOLENCE WHICH LEFT OVER 50 DEAD AND HUNDREDS INJURED.

THE ARRESTED STUDENT, MIRAN HAIDER, IS ALSO THE HEAD OF THE DELHI YOUTH WING OF JAILED POLITICIAN LALU YADAV'S RASHTRIYA JANATA DAL.