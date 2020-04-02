Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jamia PHD student arrested for alleged conspiracy in Delhi violence | Oneindia News

Jamia PHD student arrested for alleged conspiracy in Delhi violence | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Jamia PHD student arrested for alleged conspiracy in Delhi violence | Oneindia News

Jamia PHD student arrested for alleged conspiracy in Delhi violence | Oneindia News

AS THE COUNTRY BATTLES THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, THE RESIDENTS OF NORTH-EAST DELHI THAT WITNESSED RIOTS IN FEBRUARY ARE STILL COPING WITH THEIR TRAUMA.

IN THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS, A PHD STUDENT OF JAMIA MILLIA ISLAMIA UNIVERSITY HAS BEEN ARRESTED FOR HIS ALLEGED ROLE IN THE MASSIVE VIOLENCE WHICH LEFT OVER 50 DEAD AND HUNDREDS INJURED.

THE ARRESTED STUDENT, MIRAN HAIDER, IS ALSO THE HEAD OF THE DELHI YOUTH WING OF JAILED POLITICIAN LALU YADAV'S RASHTRIYA JANATA DAL.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.