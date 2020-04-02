'Shoot them dead:' Philippine leader on lockdown violators

(SOUNDBITE) (English) PHILIPPINE PRESIDENT, RODRIGO DUTERTE, SAYING: "Shoot them dead." That's the order Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gave his military on Wednesday (April 1) to punish those who violate coronavirus lockdown measures.

His televised comments came after media reports of a disturbance in the capital Manila on Wednesday, where residents were protesting about government food aid.

The city has been under lockdown since March 15.

(SOUNDBITE) (Filipino/English) PHILIPPINE PRESIDENT, RODRIGO DUTERTE, SAYING: "Any troubles or gunfight, killings, I will not hesitate to order my soldiers to shoot you.

I will not hesitate to order the police to arrest and detain you.

Now, if you are detained, I will leave you to how you get your own food." Duterte has been staunchly criticized by activists for his aggressive rhetoric, which they say invites violence and vigiliantism.

During the country's war on drugs, police and mystery gunmen killed thousands of people and defended their actions as lawful.

On Thursday (April 2), however, the national police chief said police understood that Duterte was merely demonstrating the seriousness of the situation in his most recent address and that no one would be shot.

The Philippines has reported over 2,000 virus cases -- with new infections now in the hundreds every day.