England coach Jones signs new deal to 2023 World Cup

(SOUNDBITE) (English) ENGLAND HEAD COACH, EDDIE JONES, SAYING: "For me it's obviously a great honour to extend for England - it's a very important job in terms of England Rugby and we hope to make sure we keep the team improving and also when we get back to playing rugby (we) bring rugby back as a force to bring everyone together so it's an important role that I have.

I'm very honoured to continue and I look forward to improving the England rugby team.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) ENGLAND HEAD COACH, EDDIE JONES, SAYING: "Having done the four years, I felt the project hasn't been finished yet.

I feel there's still a lot of growth in the team and the last Six Nations, as I've discussed previously, I wanted to make sure that I could still have an effect on the team and still improve the team and I think I can do that and therefore I think it's a good fit for me to continue because we've got a lot of growth left; we're still a relatively young side and I think I can still add to the growth of the team." 4.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) ENGLAND HEAD COACH, EDDIE JONES, SAYING: "It's an aspirational goal because, you know, you only play one game and you're the greatest team, but we want to aspire to be a team that everyone remembers.

I think we've played some good rugby over the last four years and we can play even better rugby in the next three years and that's the challenge ahead." LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM (FILE - JANUARY 17, 2018) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 6.

JONES AND PROP JOE MARLER LAUGHING STORY: England coach Eddie Jones has agreed a contract extension which will see him continue in the role until the 2023 Rugby World Cup, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Thursday (April 2).

Jones, whose contract was set to expire in August 2021, had been in talks over a new deal since guiding England to the 2019 World Cup final, where they lost to South Africa.

Since taking charge of England at the end of 2015, Jones has won 42 of his 54 matches, giving him a win ratio of 78%, the highest in the history of England coaches, the RFU said.

Jones would surpass World Cup winner Clive Woodward as England's longest-serving coach if he completes a second World Cup cycle with the team in 2023.

