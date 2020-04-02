Global  

LAPD out in force to disperse crowds at toddler's birthday party during COVID-19 lockdown

The Los Angeles Police Department were called to an address in Park Mesa Heights that was hosting a birthday party for a toddler during the COVID-19 lockdown on March 28.

Footage shows many officers from the 77th Division of the LAPD attempt to disperse the crowds by walking in a line but tensions run high and verbal attacks are launched at officers.

Officers called for back up after the crowd was failing to disperse and the situation was declared an unlawful assembly.

The crowd eventually dispersed on 54th Street and 4th Avenue but it is unclear whether citations were given to any members of the crowd.




