Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > CM Kejriwal announces Rs 1 crore for health workers if they die fighting COVID 19

CM Kejriwal announces Rs 1 crore for health workers if they die fighting COVID 19

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:52s - Published < > Embed
CM Kejriwal announces Rs 1 crore for health workers if they die fighting COVID 19

CM Kejriwal announces Rs 1 crore for health workers if they die fighting COVID 19

CM Kejriwal announces Rs 1 crore for health workers if they die fighting COVID 19

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SohilskS

Sohilsk Sk RT @aartic02: "Today, what Health workers are doing is no less than that of a soldier" CM @ArvindKejriwal announces Rs 1 crore for familie… 2 hours ago

AhmedAhsanAbbas

AAP Ka Ahsan Indian|అహసన|अहसन|احسن RT @thesiasattv: CM #Kejriwal announces Rs 1 crore for health workers if they die fighting #COVID-19 @AAPTELANGANA @AamAadmiParty @msisod… 7 hours ago

powerpatnaik

Avinash Patnaik RT @ndtv: Rs 1 crore for families of #COVID19 warriors if they die: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal https://t.co/83HPR5thVh #CoronavirusOutbreak… 7 hours ago

SoniMishra20

Soni Mishra Kejriwal announces Rs 1 crore to kin of health workers who die treating COVID-19 https://t.co/iCLoHvO02T 7 hours ago

frankymenezes

Francis Menezes @PMOIndia @CMOMaharashtra @mieknathshinde @PawarSpeaks All should follow this step. it will motivate our Health wor… https://t.co/TflTrJ0oHG 8 hours ago

Nathealings

Ajit Kumar Rs 1 Crore For Families Of COVID-19 Warriors If They Die: Arvind Kejriwal https://t.co/0H0S5BMPwU via @ndtv 9 hours ago

nakulkapoor_9

Nakul Kapoor Rs 1 Crore For Families Of COVID-19 Warriors If They Die: Arvind Kejriwal https://t.co/qDgqHfsl1a 17 hours ago

thesiasattv

SIASAT TV CM #Kejriwal announces Rs 1 crore for health workers if they die fighting #COVID-19 @AAPTELANGANA @AamAadmiParty… https://t.co/U4D9PQnvOu 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.