Eddie Jones: Winning 2023 World Cup is the target

Eddie Jones will lead England to the next World Cup after agreeing a contract extension until the end of the tournament in 2023.

He admits that winning the World Cup is the "target" but doesn't want to obsess over it.

Instead he hopes to lead the team to becoming "a team that people really remember".

