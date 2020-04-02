Livening up lockdown: Top musical moments from around the world now < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:15s - Published Livening up lockdown: Top musical moments from around the world From opera singers to saxophonists, musicians around the world have brought a bit of much needed cheer to their neighborhoods during coronavirus lockdown. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Livening up lockdown: Top musical moments from around the world Lockdown’s top musical moments Location: Paris, France An opera tenor serenades fellow Parisians Location: Barcelona, Spain A pianist performs for neighbors...and the Sagrada Familia Location: Tel Aviv, Israel A saxophonist helps banish the quarantine blues Location: Lima, Peru Singing 'Happy Birthday' to the president Location: Rome, Italy Italians sing the national anthem from windowsills Location: Madrid, Spain Spanish singer, Betta, livens up lockdown by belting out songs from her balcony





