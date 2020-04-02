Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Two Holland America Cruise Ships Off Coast Of South Florida

Two Holland America Cruise Ships Off Coast Of South Florida

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:03s - Published < > Embed
Two Holland America Cruise Ships Off Coast Of South Florida
Jessica Vallejo reports they still haven't been given permission to dock.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gmaof2b

GmaVicki RT @streetnoodle: @ardalis @joelockhart @jwgop @realDonaldTrump "Clearly we're going to be willing to accept any Floridians that are on boa… 2 minutes ago

gruesomegull

lonewolf Governor Says State Will Accept Florida Residents from #CruiseShip Stricken with Coronavirus | The Weather Channel https://t.co/ARG2v5gTDN 3 minutes ago

TruthandInfo1

Truth and Info Zaandam and Rotterdam cruise ships to arrive off Florida coast early Thursday with hundreds of sick passengers - CN… https://t.co/EcDCGlwaFw 3 minutes ago

courtk87

Court Klaus RT @StephanieWPTV: According to Marinetraffic, current locations of Holland America cruise ships trying to come into Port Everglades. Zaand… 5 minutes ago

Jennanjack

Jennifer Tammaro RT @CNN: Two cruise ships carrying more than 200 guests and crew with flu-like symptoms, including 8 passengers who tested positive for Cov… 8 minutes ago

wadibig

@WADIBIG Decisions must be made by local officials as Holland America cruise ships travel closer to South Florida https://t.co/uUzcrjd1zl 10 minutes ago

Ronald32394521

Ronald RT @CNN: President Trump says that the UK and Canada are making plans to repatriate their citizens from two Holland America cruise ships cu… 14 minutes ago

hudsonhornet

hudsonhornet Zaandam and Rotterdam cruise ships to arrive off Florida coast early Thursday with hundreds of sick passengers - CNN https://t.co/No84vtoON3 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.