Two Holland America Cruise Ships Off Coast Of South Florida now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:03s - Published Jessica Vallejo reports they still haven't been given permission to dock. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this GmaVicki RT @streetnoodle: @ardalis @joelockhart @jwgop @realDonaldTrump "Clearly we're going to be willing to accept any Floridians that are on boa… 2 minutes ago lonewolf Governor Says State Will Accept Florida Residents from #CruiseShip Stricken with Coronavirus | The Weather Channel https://t.co/ARG2v5gTDN 3 minutes ago Truth and Info Zaandam and Rotterdam cruise ships to arrive off Florida coast early Thursday with hundreds of sick passengers - CN… https://t.co/EcDCGlwaFw 3 minutes ago Court Klaus RT @StephanieWPTV: According to Marinetraffic, current locations of Holland America cruise ships trying to come into Port Everglades. Zaand… 5 minutes ago Jennifer Tammaro RT @CNN: Two cruise ships carrying more than 200 guests and crew with flu-like symptoms, including 8 passengers who tested positive for Cov… 8 minutes ago @WADIBIG Decisions must be made by local officials as Holland America cruise ships travel closer to South Florida https://t.co/uUzcrjd1zl 10 minutes ago Ronald RT @CNN: President Trump says that the UK and Canada are making plans to repatriate their citizens from two Holland America cruise ships cu… 14 minutes ago hudsonhornet Zaandam and Rotterdam cruise ships to arrive off Florida coast early Thursday with hundreds of sick passengers - CNN https://t.co/No84vtoON3 17 minutes ago