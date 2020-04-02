Dogs Could Be the Key to Early Coronavirus Detection Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:25s - Published 5 days ago Dogs Could Be the Key to Early Coronavirus Detection Dogs’ keen sense of smell is already being used to identify diseases in humans and now experts are saying it could be useful for early covid-19 detection, as well. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details. 0

