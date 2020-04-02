Kapil Sharma dolls up daughter Anayra for puja 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:51s - Published Kapil Sharma dolls up daughter Anayra for puja Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma dolled up his newborn daughter Anayra in a lehenga and choli for Ashtami puja. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this RADHE RT @Koimoi: Kapil Sharma Dolls Up Daughter Anayra For Ashtami Puja & She Looks Cute As A Button @KapilSharmaK9 #KapilSharma #Anayra #Koimo… 39 minutes ago Koimoi.com Kapil Sharma Dolls Up Daughter Anayra For Ashtami Puja & She Looks Cute As A Button @KapilSharmaK9 #KapilSharma… https://t.co/Hdg0rr5ewN 39 minutes ago andhravilas Kapil Sharma dolls up daughter Anayra for Ashthami puja https://t.co/yoKRswhYDr 3 hours ago Yuv News Kapil Sharma dolls up daughter Anayra for Ashthami puja - https://t.co/ADVB2mR7XA https://t.co/Zmdx3pZnGi 4 hours ago Mumbai Press New post: Comedian Kapil Sharma dolls up daughter Anayra for Ashthami puja https://t.co/QDCGLEPJVp 4 hours ago TellyRadar Kapil Sharma worships daughter Anayra for Ashtami Puja, showers of love on dolls at 3 years old – TV… https://t.co/YtmPsjx2vw 9 hours ago