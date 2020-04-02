Global  

Prince William and Kate Show Support for Prince Charles

Prince William and Kate Show Support for Prince Charles

Prince William and Kate Show Support for Prince Charles

Prince William and Kate are isolating at Anmer Hall while Prince Charles is at Birkhall, but they are showing support for each other through social media.

Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.

Cambridges_5

The Cambridge Family ♡ RT @theroyaleditor: Prince William and Kate spoke to staff at Queen's Hospital Burton in Staffordshire and University Hospital Monkland in… 13 minutes ago

VictoriaBarber_

Victoria Barber RT @SkyRhiannon: Just on the court circular : Prince William & Kate talked on the phone to staff at Queen's Hospital Burton in Burton on Tr… 46 minutes ago

theroyaleditor

Robert Jobson Prince William and Kate spoke to staff at Queen's Hospital Burton in Staffordshire and University Hospital Monkland… https://t.co/nKggvY6gr8 2 hours ago

SkyRhiannon

Rhiannon Mills Just on the court circular : Prince William & Kate talked on the phone to staff at Queen's Hospital Burton in Burto… https://t.co/IgLYzLD5IA 2 hours ago

therightarticle

Michael Coronavirus: Prince William and Kate Middleton phone NHS staff in show of support for those on the frontline This… https://t.co/vOaX5KGJXK 3 hours ago

collean8

Royalty Interactions & Thoughts Coronavirus: Prince William and Kate Middleton phone NHS staff in show of support for those on the frontline | The… https://t.co/O7LwL2wPcP 4 hours ago

nneezeuko

nneezeuko RT @redlilangel21: Too bad Prince William and Kate didnt show his own brother Prince Harry, his biracial wife #meghanmarkle and son Archie… 14 hours ago

