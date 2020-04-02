Van Persie - like father, like son with the silky skills

VIDEO SHOWS: FORMER NETHERLANDS STRIKER ROBIN VAN PERSIE AND HIS SON SHAQUEEL SHOWING OFF THEIR SYNCHRONISED FOOTWORK SHOWS: ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (APRIL 1, 2020) (TWITTER / @OFFICIAL_VANPERSIE - FOR NEWS USE ONLY.

ROBIN VAN PERSIE AND HIS SON SHAQUEEL LINING UP ON THE SOCCER PITCH IN THEIR GARDEN , VAN PERSIE AND SON SHOWING OF VARIOUS SOCCER TRICKS STORY: Former Netherlands striker Robin Van Persie's son Shaqueel is following in his father's footsteps.

Van Perise posted a video on his social media accounts on Wednesday (April 1) of the pair lining up on the soccer pitch in their back garden showing off their synchronised footwork.

Shaqueel, 13, was impressively keeping up with his famous father, who hanged up his boots in 2019 after an 18-year illustrious career.

Van Persie is still the top goalscorer for the Netherlands national team with 50 goals in 102 matches and his club achievements include winning the FA Cup with Arsenal and the Premier League with Manchester United.

