Van Persie - like father, like son with the silky skills

Van Persie - like father, like son with the silky skills

Van Persie - like father, like son with the silky skills

Former Netherlands striker Robin Van Persie's son Shaqueel is following in his father's footsteps as the pair show off some synchronised footwork.

Van Persie - like father, like son with the silky skills

FORMER NETHERLANDS STRIKER ROBIN VAN PERSIE AND HIS SON SHAQUEEL SHOWING OFF THEIR SYNCHRONISED FOOTWORK

NO RESALE.

MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY TWITTER/@PERSIE_OFFICIAL) 1.

ROBIN VAN PERSIE AND HIS SON SHAQUEEL LINING UP ON THE SOCCER PITCH IN THEIR GARDEN, VAN PERSIE AND SON SHOWING OF VARIOUS SOCCER TRICKS

Van Perise posted a video on his social media accounts on Wednesday (April 1) of the pair lining up on the soccer pitch in their back garden showing off their synchronised footwork.

Shaqueel, 13, was impressively keeping up with his famous father, who hanged up his boots in 2019 after an 18-year illustrious career.

Van Persie is still the top goalscorer for the Netherlands national team with 50 goals in 102 matches and his club achievements include winning the FA Cup with Arsenal and the Premier League with Manchester United.

(Production: Ursa Presern, Tim Hart)




llexxus

alex mwangi RT @Arsenal_Fanly: Like father, like son! Robin Van Persie and his son Shaqueel show off their me... #AFC https://t.co/g1FCEPcj1G https://… 31 minutes ago

Arsenal_Fanly

Arsenal Report Like father, like son! Robin Van Persie and his son Shaqueel show off their me... #AFC https://t.co/g1FCEPcj1G https://t.co/QZNB5Hjx1G 39 minutes ago

AbdulkaderAquil

Abdulkader @Persie_Official @Persie_Official he is a lefty as well 🤩 like father like son 13 hours ago

apistoji

JI Puma @Persie_Official Like father Like son 👏👏 16 hours ago

zeynep_persie

Persie zeynepalkan RT @aveirjapan: Like father,like son. https://t.co/v8Qn6cL2i0 6 days ago

