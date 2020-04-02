‘If Push Comes to Shove’ Defense Secretary Esper Says Military Could Treat COVID-19 Patients 10 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:58s - Published ‘If Push Comes to Shove’ Defense Secretary Esper Says Military Could Treat COVID-19 Patients The Secretary of Defense said it is possible that members of the military could end up treating COVID-19 patients. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Beth Diamond RT @thehill: Defense Secretary Esper: Military personnel could help treat coronavirus patients "if push comes to shove" https://t.co/z4kLQD… 24 minutes ago What's my name again? Esper: Military personnel could help treat coronavirus patients 'if push comes to shove' https://t.co/mGlrvXspG6 15 hours ago The Hill Defense Secretary Esper: Military personnel could help treat coronavirus patients "if push comes to shove"… https://t.co/Cq0p5ejpoT 20 hours ago