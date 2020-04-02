Health Officials Step Up Dr. Fauci's Security Among Threats

Business Insider reports that Dr. Anthony Fauci may be facing threats to his personal safety.

As a result, US health officials have reportedly stepped up Fauci's security.

The 79-year-old is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

He's also a leading member of the White House's coronavirus task force, who doesn't mind challenging and often clashing with President Trump.

He pushed back on Trump's desire to lift coronavirus lockdown by Easter, saying that the US could see over 100,000 deaths in the months to come.

Fauci explained, "I have never, ever held back telling exactly what is going on from a public-health standpoint." Although it is uncertain what threats were being made against Fauci, Washington Post sources reference right-wing media articles that are both critical of Fauci and some conspiracy theories claiming he is working to undermine Trump.