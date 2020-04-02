South Korea allows absentee voting in election

South Korea will allow coronavirus patients to vote - from a distance - in parliamentary elections this month.

About 4,000 patients now receiving treatment can cast their ballot by mail or as as an early absentee, South Korean officials said on Thursday (April 2).

(SOUNDBITE) (Korean) SOUTH KOREAN MINISTER OF INTERIOR AND SAFETY, CHIN YOUNG, SAYING: "We will do our best to ensure the right to vote for COVID-19 patients.

COVID-19 patients will be able to vote by mail or at pre-polling stations installed at treatment centres." Voters are set to head to polls on April 15 to elect 300 members of the National Assembly for the next four years.

All will be required to wear a mask to the polling stations and get their temperature checked.

Election campaigns kicked off Thursday,as candidates are also expected to wear masks, avoid handshakes and massive rallies during campaigns.

Currently, president Moon Jae-in's Democratic Party holds 40% of seats in the chamber, and is looking to secure an outright majority in the upcoming elections.

Before they outbreak they'd struggled with a stagnant economy and a year of political scandals.

But - South Korea's fierce battle against the coronavirus may have earned Moon domestic credit too: his approval ratings hit a 16-month high last week.