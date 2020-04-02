‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after 'sneak attack' plan claim

Global  

US President sent a stark warning to Iran during a White House briefing.

Trump spoke about Iran or an Iran-backed militia planning an attack on U.S. troops in Iraq.

Trump said, “"No, I'm just giving them a warning.

It's not a heads up.

I'm giving them a warning.

There's a big difference.

I'm saying if you do anything to hurt our troops, they're going to they're going to pay a price.” Watch the full video for more details.

