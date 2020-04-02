Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Watch this dad use his beard to put the baby to sleep

Watch this dad use his beard to put the baby to sleep

Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 00:13s - Published
Watch this dad use his beard to put the baby to sleep

Watch this dad use his beard to put the baby to sleep

Pro tip: Use your beard to put the baby to sleep.

If you’re feeling restless and want to be asleep, then come on over and I can rub my face on you... #beard #baby #sleepytime #dadtrick #lifehacks Credit/Instagram: @large_bearded_man

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

brianwhitenz

Brian White @NZRossVideo Did you watch the whole thing? "I'll lose my beard when Mike Pence loses his" and this shaver "is for backs only" 😂 1 hour ago

tarsand_turkey

tarsand turkey My 14yo daughter showed me this. Damn teenage crushes. That beard doesn’t do anything for me..🤷🏽‍♂️ Justin Trude… https://t.co/mHqByVIBux 3 hours ago

niyacassh

Pooh🧸 Do anybody else watch black lightning?? This man though Dr.Jace was her husband cuz she got a low cut 😂😂***he kn… https://t.co/XuUkJiQTjb 4 hours ago

TSPNMedia

The Time Spent Poorly Show! @DerekOnTSPN , Edwardo, @HuddsMagruder , and The Beard welcome Edwardo's brother in law Jayzak to the show. Corona… https://t.co/nvpkpNbyLl 4 hours ago

VKMTVProduction

Joe Petty How's Quarantine going? I'm rocking a hobo beard, belly filled with lasagna and killing demons in Doom Eternal whil… https://t.co/2GLB0zn7IZ 4 hours ago

I_watch_hentai

💀Cipher the Scanner💀 @evolbackwards This killed White Beard, right? Cannon balls, swordsmen and bullets killed this guy? 5 hours ago

chimponsey

🦺Vested🦺 Interests Ape @acczibit @PlutonisIsDead (strokes long armchair classicist beard) ah, well, you see, we can answer this ponderous… https://t.co/ALoGPXKOnP 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.