Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Patriots Plane Bringing 1.2 Million N95 Masks From China To Massachusetts

Patriots Plane Bringing 1.2 Million N95 Masks From China To Massachusetts

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
Patriots Plane Bringing 1.2 Million N95 Masks From China To Massachusetts
WBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Spider91_

Andre’ Booker Jr. / AB-Stackz RT @SportsCenter: The Patriots' team plane is being used to transport 1.2 million N95 masks from China to the U.S. Masks have been in shor… 12 seconds ago

white_jordan_

j white👽 RT @AdamSchefter: More on the Patriots’ team plane transporting 1.2 million N95 masks from Shenzhen, China, to the United States. https://… 20 seconds ago

cdx1818

carl desruisseaux RT @rock929ROCKS: Another win for the Pats. Thanks, Mr. Kraft. https://t.co/Vwg483SaaI 2 minutes ago

JacobHarrisFIT

Jacob A. Harris RT @ESPNBoston: Patriots plane delivering 1.2M masks from China https://t.co/qxsLrfQ1ap https://t.co/rE5LlvYInT 2 minutes ago

liberalprick70

Eddie Patriots' plane delivering 1.2M masks from China https://t.co/WIUZfEPW1l via @ESPN App https://t.co/3rLGQUau5d - To… https://t.co/xQnqXkpOxA 3 minutes ago

BerkshireEagle

Berkshire Eagle The New England Patriots team plane loaded with 1.2 million N95 masks is en route from China to Boston, according t… https://t.co/1zqsZYNn7d 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.