Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Comedian Eddie Large dies after contracting coronavirus

Comedian Eddie Large dies after contracting coronavirus

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Comedian Eddie Large dies after contracting coronavirus

Comedian Eddie Large dies after contracting coronavirus

Comedian Eddie Large has died after contracting coronavirus in hospital.

The Little And Large star was best known for his partnership with Syd Little in the 70s and 80s.

His son posted a tribute to his father on Facebook.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

buckland_jan

Jan B RT @VictoryDay_Hope: Thank you for the good memories growing up, my dad and I used to laugh our heads off. Mum never got it 😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://… 6 seconds ago

CopCrime

Cop Crime RT @MirrorBreaking_: BREAKING Scottish comedian Eddie Large dies of coronavirus aged 78 https://t.co/61wWgqOyv0 https://t.co/8jVmKX6O9J 13 seconds ago

GeekyGamer10

GamerGeek RT @GeekyGamer10: Comedian Eddie Large dies, agent confirms https://t.co/Su2brgISkU 48 seconds ago

Paull2510

Paul RT @SkyNews: Coronavirus: Little and Large comedian Eddie Large dies 'after contracting COVID-19 in hospital' https://t.co/lt3yi2YDFX 54 seconds ago

STattisconie

Silvio Tattisconie ©💎 The Scottish Sun comes out with this👇to mark his passing, to make it more relevant. Glasgow comic of Little and L… https://t.co/uv2k30eLXD 1 minute ago

freddie1999

Sam Pye BBC News: Comedian Eddie Large dies with #coronavirus https://t.co/htgQHPp05o #covid19 #EddieLarge 2 minutes ago

dinky23232323

scott #JoinTheNRA RT @AskmoreNorman: Eddie Large: Comedian dies aged 78 with coronavirus EXCUSE ME !! HOW MANY MORE TIMES AM I GOING TO READ A PATIENT GOES… 2 minutes ago

gorbalsgoebbels

Malcolm Tucker RT @thegandydancer: Comedian Eddie Large dies aged 78 after contracting coronavirus https://t.co/DDuCxf2mCk via @MetroUK 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.