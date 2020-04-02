Huntington group creating face masks for health workers

Have died.

Speaking of masks -- a trend continues...a group in huntington county creating their own face masks to give to those who need it most... but say they need help.fox 55's chris mullooly is live in huntington.chris...what are they looking for??donations and volunteers...the masks are hard to find at home... so now they're creating these.easy to make... easy to wear.... reuseable... and being given to nurses and health care workers.

3 ?nats?this is karen bennett... right now... shes without a job..

But she's filling her free time making whats in her hand... and dropping off at this huntington home.people just started volunteering and saying hey i want to do that too?nats?she's in a group of 20 all working to make these.... handmade face masks.

Its really simple... i made a couple of modifications myself but i sat down and made it and once you know what you're doing it takes 20 minutes they've been making masks the past couple weeks..

Giving them to local nurses or organizations in need... including pathfinders services.

"some of the people we serve dont understand whats happening so its been a huge disruption for them"they're a group whose patients are challenged either physically economically or developmental ly ...and are dealing with patients in critical need.this is a huge help to us cause we have direct service professionals or dsps who work all day everyday with the people we serve and they haev to care for them"bennett says she hopes more volunteers will show up if federal guidelines call for everyone to wear masks...which will mean a lot more sewing... and a lot more work.the second group will be focusing on providing for the public in our web story..

There will be a link on how to create your own masks at home.

Reporting live ... chris mullooly... fox 55 news.