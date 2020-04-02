Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Timelapse showcases vibrant Northern Lights display in Alaska

Timelapse showcases vibrant Northern Lights display in Alaska

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
Timelapse showcases vibrant Northern Lights display in Alaska

Timelapse showcases vibrant Northern Lights display in Alaska

This timelapse footage showcases a vibrant Northern Lights display in Alaska on April 1.

The filmer told Newsflare: "We were forecasted for some incoming solar wind in the early hours of April fools day so I knew that I wanted to stay up late and photograph the aurora.

"We saw nothing, nothing, nothing, and then at 3 a.m., the sky exploded in beautiful green bands.

This is around 45 minutes worth of time lapses that I was able to take until my batteries died in the extreme cold."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.