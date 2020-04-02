Timelapse showcases vibrant Northern Lights display in Alaska

This timelapse footage showcases a vibrant Northern Lights display in Alaska on April 1.

The filmer told Newsflare: "We were forecasted for some incoming solar wind in the early hours of April fools day so I knew that I wanted to stay up late and photograph the aurora.

"We saw nothing, nothing, nothing, and then at 3 a.m., the sky exploded in beautiful green bands.

This is around 45 minutes worth of time lapses that I was able to take until my batteries died in the extreme cold."