Wimbledon canceled for first time since World War II

WHO-HD Ch. 13 News This year's Wimbledon tennis championships have been canceled by organizers because of the ongoing coronavirus outb… https://t.co/bzpYIv7PX2 2 minutes ago

AU SIS Wimbledon has been canceled for the first time since World War II because of the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/s1vv9TMcP6 7 minutes ago

Amb Antonio Garza All England Lawn Tennis Club cancels @Wimbledon 2020 de to coronavirus - first time since WW II https://t.co/tRVTQKnSTi 8 minutes ago

Zay 🎭 RT @SportsCenter: Breaking: Wimbledon has been canceled for the first time since World War II because of the coronavirus pandemic. https://… 10 minutes ago

Marc A. Ross Wimbledon canceled for first time since Second World War https://t.co/ILQlBXjfSg 14 minutes ago

HOT 107.9 RT @CassandraYoung: Whoa. Wimbledon has been cancelled for the first time since WWII. https://t.co/IdVbBgTRLY 16 minutes ago

Cassie Young Whoa. Wimbledon has been cancelled for the first time since WWII. https://t.co/IdVbBgTRLY 20 minutes ago