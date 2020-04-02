Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Wimbledon canceled for first time since World War II

Wimbledon canceled for first time since World War II

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Wimbledon canceled for first time since World War II
Wimbledon canceled for first time since World War II. Brad Galli has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WHOhd

WHO-HD Ch. 13 News This year's Wimbledon tennis championships have been canceled by organizers because of the ongoing coronavirus outb… https://t.co/bzpYIv7PX2 2 minutes ago

AU_SIS

AU SIS Wimbledon has been canceled for the first time since World War II because of the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/s1vv9TMcP6 7 minutes ago

aogarza

Amb Antonio Garza All England Lawn Tennis Club cancels @Wimbledon 2020 de to coronavirus - first time since WW II https://t.co/tRVTQKnSTi 8 minutes ago

isaiahroman81

Zay 🎭 RT @SportsCenter: Breaking: Wimbledon has been canceled for the first time since World War II because of the coronavirus pandemic. https://… 10 minutes ago

marcaross

Marc A. Ross Wimbledon canceled for first time since Second World War https://t.co/ILQlBXjfSg 14 minutes ago

HOT1079

HOT 107.9 RT @CassandraYoung: Whoa. Wimbledon has been cancelled for the first time since WWII. https://t.co/IdVbBgTRLY 16 minutes ago

CassandraYoung

Cassie Young Whoa. Wimbledon has been cancelled for the first time since WWII. https://t.co/IdVbBgTRLY 20 minutes ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @Variety: Wimbledon has been canceled for the first time since World War II https://t.co/BwdvmVfbFw https://t.co/GGwCPZccCs 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.