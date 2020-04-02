University of California eases admission requirements amid coronavirus pandemic

Global  

The University of California announced it is temporarily adjusting admissions requirements, like suspending letter grade requirements and standardized test requirements for incoming freshman.

New this morning - changes to education are impacting higher learning as well.

One of california's largest university systems is temporarily adjusting its admissions requirements.

Action news now reporter jafet serrato is live in chico - jafet which system... and what will this mean to students?

It will impact anyone who wants to enroll at a u-c for the 2020 or 2021 fall semester.

If you want to get into any of these schools you see here you don't need a letter grade for certain courses - those are suspended for students looking to enroll this year.

If you want to apply as a freshman in 2021 - there's no standardized test requirement.

If you aren't able to submit transcripts by july first there will be flexibility for that.

And there will be deadline extensions when it comes to registration, deposit and acceptance to admission offers.

For more information on these requirements head to our website action news now dot com.

Look for this story on our homepage.

In chico jafet serrato action news now.

The u-c system




