University of California eases admission requirements amid coronavirus pandemic

It will impact anyone who wants to enroll at a u-c for the 2020 or 2021 fall semester.

If you want to get into any of these schools you see here you don't need a letter grade for certain courses - those are suspended for students looking to enroll this year.

If you want to apply as a freshman in 2021 - there's no standardized test requirement.

If you aren't able to submit transcripts by july first there will be flexibility for that.

And there will be deadline extensions when it comes to registration, deposit and acceptance to admission offers.

