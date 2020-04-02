Guy Fieri creates relief fund 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:18s - Published Guy Fieri has created a relief fund for restaurant workers. 0

FIERI HAS CREATED A RELIEF FUND FOR RESTAURANT WORKERS. THE UNLV GRAD IS WORKING WITH THE NATIONAL RESTAURANT ASSOCIATION TO HELP PEOPLE WHO HAVE BEEN LAID OFF. EXPERTS PREDICTED FIVE TO SEVEN MILLION - RESTAURANT - SERVICE - AND KITCHEN JOBS - COULD BE ELIMINATED OVER THE NEXT THREE MONTHS.





