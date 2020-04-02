Global  

Guy Fieri creates relief fund

Guy Fieri has created a relief fund for restaurant workers.
FIERI HAS CREATED A RELIEF FUNDFOR RESTAURANT WORKERS.THE UNLV GRAD IS WORKING WITHTHE NATIONAL RESTAURANTASSOCIATION TO HELP PEOPLE WHOHAVE BEEN LAID OFF.EXPERTS PREDICTED FIVE TO SEVENMILLION - RESTAURANT - SERVICE- AND KITCHEN JOBS - COULD BEELIMINATED OVER THE NEXT THREEMONTHS.THIS MORNING WE WANT TORECOGNIZE AN




