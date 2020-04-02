Amphibious Medics Using Industrial Thermometers To Screen Construction Workers For COVID-19 Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:01s - Published 2 weeks ago Amphibious Medics Using Industrial Thermometers To Screen Construction Workers For COVID-19 A medical company is screening more than 100 construction workers a day for COVID-19, but Amphibious Medics is using thermometers meant to take the temperature of air vents, not people. 0

