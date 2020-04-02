Elephant celebrates first year of freedom after enduring 40 years of abuse

At 45-years-old, Kalpana the elephant is celebrating her first year of freedom at the Wildlife SOS Elephant Conservation and Care Centre in Mathura, northern India.

Heartwarming footage from Tuesday (March 2) shows veterinarians and elephant care-takers at Wildlife SOS prepare a special "cake" made from pulses and vegetables.

Kalpana was found blind and abandoned by her owner without food or water in the city of Firozabad after escalating medical issues left her unable to work.

Geeta Seshamani, Co-founder and Secretary of Wildlife SOS said, “As we celebrate Kalpana’s first rescue anniversary, we are delighted to witness her amazing journey of recovery.

"Elephants are incredibly social animals and Kalpana’s friendship with the other elephants has had a positive influence on her, both physically and emotionally.” Dr. Yaduraj Khadpekar, Assistant Director of Wildlife SOS, said, “As part of her on-going treatment, Kalpana is undergoing laser therapy sessions for her osteoarthritis and her toenail abscess is regularly cleaned and dressed with antiseptic and anti-inflammatory ointments.

We are also providing her with supplements to help boost her immunity and build inner strength.” Kalpana’s 2019 rescue was brought to the attention of millions after Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan posted about the animal on social media.