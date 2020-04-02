Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > China fears second wave of COVID-19 outbreak

China fears second wave of COVID-19 outbreak

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:05s - Published < > Embed
China fears second wave of COVID-19 outbreak

China fears second wave of COVID-19 outbreak

About 600,000 Chinese people have been locked down after new infections were reported near Hubei province.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Apollo668265953

Apollo69 RT @IndoPac_Info: #China is bracing for a second wave of #coronavirus A #Chinese county that was largely unscathed by the coronavirus went… 5 minutes ago

thiafinart

Cynthia Griffin RT @BellaDaze: Chinese county enters coronavirus lockdown amid second wave fears https://t.co/sW11cJiAr2 via @scmpnews 14 minutes ago

DrSamPappas

Dr Sam Pappas RT @_Tom_Pappas: Chinese county goes into coronavirus lockdown as country tries to get back to work amid fear of second wave “Authorities… 27 minutes ago

hhavenwood

Heather Havenwood RT @blakehounshell: A county in China has gone into coronavirus lockdown amid fears of a second wave of the virus https://t.co/uD1rFOu98q 32 minutes ago

BellaDaze

Kris Tabor Chinese county enters coronavirus lockdown amid second wave fears https://t.co/sW11cJiAr2 via @scmpnews 41 minutes ago

_Tom_Pappas

Tom Pappas Chinese county goes into coronavirus lockdown as country tries to get back to work amid fear of second wave “Autho… https://t.co/3XDeigy1sL 46 minutes ago

jose652524

jose652524 China is bracing for a second wave of coronavirus A Chinese county that was largely unscathed by the novel COVID-1… https://t.co/FZH8TZPtIy 1 hour ago

RedBadger4

Black & Red Badger 🏴🚩🏴 RT @beholdcosmicwav: China Fears A Second Wave Is Coming, Closes Down Theaters, Entire County On Lockdown 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.