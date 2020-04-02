Lindsay Lohan to return with new song Back to Me 10 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:56s - Published Lindsay Lohan to return with new song Back to Me Lindsay Lohan has announced she will release new song 'Back to Me' this week, her first solo single in 12 years. 0

