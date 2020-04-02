Global  

More than 6.6M Americans applied for unemployment last week

More than 6.6M Americans applied for unemployment last week

More than 6.6M Americans applied for unemployment last week

More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment last week, exceeding the record high amount the week before.

More than 6.6M Americans applied for unemployment last week

EXCEEDING THE RECORD-HIGH -FROM THE WEEK BEFORE.THIS IS A SIGN THAT LAYOFFS AREON THE RISE IN THE MIDST OF THECORONAVIRUS.IT'S LEADING MANY ECONOMISTS TOPREDICT -- AS MANY AS20-MILLION JOBS WILL BE LOST BYTHE END OF APRIL.THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE WAS NEARA 50- YEAR LOW JUST WEEKS AGO.RIGHT NOW -- CREWS HAVE FULLY




