Get paid to watch Disney movies

Reviews.org is offering a year's worth of Disney+ and a $2,000 Visa gift card - and all you have to do is send an email!

Emails [email protected] with the subject "Dream Job" and tell them your name and favorite Disney movie.

10 winners will be chosen at random.

Submissions close on April 10.

Winners will be notified on April 13.

