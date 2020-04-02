Just leave the dough on the floor! Pizza Hut courier and customer have awkward exchange over delivery during US COVID-19 lockdow

This was the moment a Wisconsin pizza delivery driver and a customer had a hilariously awkward encounter on how to deliver and pay for pizza during the lockdown.

The clip, filmed on March 31 at Johhny's home in Sparta, shows the two of them working out how to keep both parties safe.

Johnny told Newsflare: "I ordered pizza but wanted to keep both parties safe so I took precautionary measures.

"Having the delivery driver bag the pizza and then setting the pizza on the ground.

She then walked 6feet away from the pizza and I grabbed it all while setting down a bag of money for the driver.

"She kept the change and happily drove off.

Now that's how you order pizza in a global pandemic!"